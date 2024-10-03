KIIT, KISS & Jhpiego launches ‘THRIVE’ to enhance tribal health & youth empowerment

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), and Jhpiego, a Johns Hopkins affiliate, today expanded their partnership with a new initiative called Tribal Health Research Innovation & Vocational Empowerment (THRIVE).

A new tripartite MOU was signed in this regard between KIIT, KISS and Jhpiego in the presence of the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta.

The MOU was signed between the Vice Chancellors of KIIT and KISS Prof Saranjit Singh and Prof Deepak Behera respectively and Country Director of Jhpiego India Dr Somesh Kumar.

The new partnership will create two ground-breaking centres as part of the new initiative, serving as hubs for indigenous-led research, cultural preservation, and youth empowerment, aiming to address critical health and social challenges within Indigenous communities.

The centres will be known as the Centre for Tribal Health and Research (CTHR) and the Centre for Youth Innovation and Inclusiveness (CYII).

“This collaboration we are taking to the next level. The aim is to meet immediate health needs while pursuing excellence in creating a hub for indigenous-led research, forging academic partnerships, and strengthening local capacity, ensuring that this collaboration continues to grow in scope and impact. This partnership will serve as a global example of what can be achieved through collaboration” said President and CEO of Jhpiego Dr Leslie Mancuso in a video recorded message.

Advancing Jhpiego’s commitment to locally-led development, the partnership with KISS and KIIT focuses on creating sustainable and culturally resonant solutions that address the unique needs of tribal communities. “Youths can bring their issues, ideas and preferences to at these institute to shape their future and drive future solution goals particularly in health and education. Through this partnership, we are creating a model of change,” said Senior Vice President of Global Programs and Technical Leadership Office, Jhpiego, Debora Bossemeyer.

In his address, Dr Kumar said the launch of two Centres of Excellence in tribal health research and youth innovation is set to unite Indigenous wisdom with scientific innovation to foster youth knowledge and leadership.

“True to our values of partnerships, positive disruption, and local capacity building, we aim to create a lasting impact and empower a healthier, more confident future for tribal communities and youth”, he said.

The KIIT VC expressed hope that this partnership will eventually lead to the establishment of the John Hopkins Chair while the KISS VC will accelerate the pace of youth and women empowerment in the marginalised communities.

Also Read: Gandhi And Shastri Jayanti Celebrated At KIIT And KISS