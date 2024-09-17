KIIT, KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta meets Shankaracharya in Puri

Puri: The founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta met Jagatguru Shankaracharya in Puri on Tuesday. Dr Samanta visited to Puri Govardhan Matha and met Jagatguru Shankaracharya and took his blessings.

Dr. Samanta spent some time there and participated in the spiritual discussions. Then he toured Jagatguru’s Gadi, the Ardhanariswara temple, and the oldest huge well that is believed to be at least two thousand five hundred years old at Govardhan Matha.

Dr Samanta expressed his utmost happiness that he could have a glimpse of the deities in the famous Puri temple and could also meet Jagatguru Shankaracharya on such a pious day today.

Earlier also, Dr Samanta have supported the Matha in various ways on auspicious days like Jannastami, Guru Purnima, etc. In addition, Dr. Samantha helped to build the library in the Govardhan Math, said the chairman of Aditya Bahini. Dr. Samanta was given a warm welcome at the Govardhana pitha.