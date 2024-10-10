KIIT, KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta condoles demise of business icon & philanthropist Ratan Tata, watch

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT and KISS, has expressed deep grief over the passing away of Sri Ratan Tata, prominent industrialist, philanthropist and chairman of Tata Group. In the obituary, Dr. Samanta said:

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Tata Ji. He was more than a business icon; he was a true son of India who gave everything to strengthen our nation. His vision, generosity, and kindness touched millions of lives. His contributions to education, healthcare, and countless philanthropic efforts have left an indelible mark on our society. He was not only a visionary leader but a man of immense compassion and integrity, whose contributions have transformed countless lives. His kindness and humility will always be remembered.

We had the honour of presenting him with the KISS Humanitarian Award, recognising his lifetime of service to humanity. His loss is immeasurable, and India has lost a true guiding light. His kindness and humility will always be remembered.

Ratan Tata’s social service and leadership impressed me from childhood. I have respected and loved Ratan Tata since childhood. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and well-wishers. My heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti.

