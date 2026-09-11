KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta visits Chhattisgarh; Meets Governor, CM and Speaker

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Raipur: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) founder Achyuta Samanta today visited Chhattisgarh and met Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Speaker Dr Raman Singh.

During his interaction, Samanta shared the work he has been doing for the last three decades in the field of education and tribal empowerment. They discussed about establishing a branch of KISS in Raipur, with the support of the Government of Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh CM also highly appreciated the selfless works of Samanta and assured him that the state government will provide all necessary supports including land for establishing a branch of KISS in Raipur to provide free education to the tribal children of the state.

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Samanta, on the other hand, said that a final decision to establish a branch of KISS in Raipur will be taken after detailed consideration.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Governor, CM and Speaker. “I am very grateful to all three of them for the love, affection and respect they showed me during my visit, and for encouraging this work for the tribal children of Chhattisgarh,” he said.

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