KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta thanks followers and well-wishers for over 12 million viewership

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Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences(KISS) founder expresses his followers and well-wishers for over 12 million viewership across all social media platforms.

On the occasion of the recent Ganesh Chaturthi, Dr. Samanta accepted an invitation from Nita Ambani and attended the grand celebration organized by the Ambani family in Mumbai. During the event, he interacted with all the members of the Ambani family. Upon seeing Dr. Samanta, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani expressed their happiness, highly praised his work in public, and introduced him to everyone present.

Dr. Samanta shared the photos of the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on his social media platforms and the post garnered over 12 million views—representing support from over 1.2 crore people.

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The KIIT- KISS founder thanked everyone for this digital support, stating that the affection, faith, and enthusiasm shown by the people serve as a source of further inspiration for him.