KIIT & KISS founder Achyuta Samanta receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Bhubaneswar: Founder of KIIT & KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta was conferred with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Odisha Edumeets and Excellence Awards 2024 conducted by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

Nityananda Gond, the Minister of School and Mass Education, Government of Odisha, gave the prestigious award to Samanta as mark of recognition to his work in education, social empowerment, and nation-building.

The KIIT & KISS founder expressed his gratitude to ASSOCHAM for the honour saying it inspires me to continue striving for the betterment of society. This recognition belongs to everyone who has supported and believed in our mission, he added.

The program highlighted the significance of education and innovation in driving Odisha’s development and honoured achievers across the education sector.

Addressing the inaugural session, the Minister emphasized the state’s commitment to education as the cornerstone of societal transformation.

Highlighting the role of educational institutes in creating quality manpower, he stated that the Odisha Government has decided to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state by 2025 and is fully prepared for it. We have formed six sub-committees and various works are under process which require time to complete. We are working to make Odisha a leading state in education.

He lauded ASSOCHAM for fostering collaboration between academia and industry and highlighted Odisha’s strides in expanding access to quality education, particularly in remote areas. He further highlighted Odisha’s emerging role as a hub for skill development and innovation, driven by technology-driven learning and vocational training programs.