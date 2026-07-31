KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta receives his 75th Honorary Doctorate

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Jaipur: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)-Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) founder Achyuta Samanta today received his 75th Honorary Doctorate.

Samanta received the Honorary Doctorate from Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner, a State University of Rajasthan, at a Special Convocation held at Lok Bhavan in Jaipur.

He received the degree from Haribhau Bagde, the Governor of Rajasthan and Chancellor of the University.

Expressing his happiness over the Honorary Doctorate, the KIIT-KISS founder said, “I am grateful to Deputy Chief Minister and Higher & Technical Education Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa, the Ministers and MLAs, the leadership of Maharaja Ganga Singh University and all the distinguished persons present on this special occasion.”

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“This honour is very special to me. It is my 75th Honorary Doctorate, conferred by a government university through a Special Convocation at Lok Bhavan. Such recognition gives me more strength and also greater responsibility to continue working for the people in society,” he said adding that above all, this honour has come just two days before the 10th Punyatithi of my beloved mother, Nilimarani Samanta. “I dedicate it to her sacred memory, her struggles, sacrifices and blessings. Whatever little I have been able to do in life is because of the values she gave me,” Samanta mentioned.

He further said, “My heartfelt gratitude to Maharaja Ganga Singh University, especially the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Dr Manoj Dixit, and everyone associated with this honour. It will always remain very close to my heart.”