KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta receives 4 Special Honours at 45th World Congress of Poets in Europe

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Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)-Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) founder Achyuta Samanta reportedly received four Special Honours at 45th World Congress of Poets in Europe for his lifelong service to humanity through education and social work.

Samanta was conferred with the ‘Mother Teresa Award’, ‘Professor Honoris Causa’ from AAB University College, ‘Recognition from the City of Peja’ and the ‘Medal of the President of the World Congress of Poets’ during the World Congress of Poets. Samanta’s representative received the honours on his behalf.

The World Congress of Poets, held under the auspices of the World Academy of Arts and Culture, brought poets and writers from across the world together since 1969. Its message of ‘Brotherhood and Peace through Poetry’ makes this international gathering very special.

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In his reaction over receiving the four Special Honours, the KIIT-KISS founder said, “Each honour means a lot to me. The Mother Teresa Award is especially close to my heart, as her life of compassion and service to the poor continues to inspire humanity. I have also tried, in my own small way, to give education, dignity and hope to those who need it most.”

“My sincere thanks to WAAC, WCP, AAB University College, the City of Peja and everyone associated with the Congress. I share this happiness with my entire KIIT, KISS & KIMS family,” he added.