KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award in 43rd World Congress of Poets

Madurai: Founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS Achyuta Samanta has been honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the World Academy of Art and Culture (WAAC) for his transformative contributions to society.

The award was presented during the inaugural ceremony of the 43rd World Congress of Poets (WCP) in Madurai of Tamil Nadu by spiritual leader His Holiness Thavathiru Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar, in the presence of poets from over 30 countries.

Samanta was also conferred with the Rabindranath Tagore Award for promoting art, culture, and literature. The award was presented by Dr. Sethu Kumanan, Chairman of the Sethu Bhasakara Group of Institutions, philanthropist, and educationist.

On the special recommendation of the World Congress of Poets, Prof. Achyuta Samanta has been inducted as a member of its Executive Board in recognition of his commitment to promoting art, culture, and literature.

Expressing his gratitude, Samanta remarked, “This recognition strengthens my commitment to leveraging art, literature, and culture to inspire change and foster unity across communities that I have been doing for three decades.”

