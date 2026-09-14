KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta Honoured with Bharat Gaurav Samman

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Kataka: Noted educationist and founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta was conferred with the ‘Bharat Gaurav Samman’ at the 27th Bharat Pratibha Samman ceremony organized by Bharat Masala.

The prestigious award was presented to Dr. Samanta at the ceremony held at Saheed Bhawan in Kataka today. Organized by the Jai Bharat Foundation and Bharat Masala, the event honoured talented individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields.

Gokula Nanda Mallik, the Minister of Fisheries & Animal Resources Development and MSME of Odisha government attended the event as the chief guest.

Likewise, Dr. Achyuta Samanta and Korei MLA Akash Das Nayak attended as guests of honor, while Sritam Das, noted Odia actor who is also the representative of the Kataka MP, also attended as a distinguished guest.

Samanta was conferred the ‘Bharat Gaurav Samman’ for his remarkable contributions to the fields of education and health, while Vice Admiral (Retd.) Rama Kant Pattanaik received the ‘Seva Bharat Samman’, Padma Shri Debi Prasanna Pattanayak got the ‘Katha Bharat Samman’, and renowned vocalist Trupti Das received the ‘Sanskruti Bharat Samman’.

Similarly, in the sports arena, cricketer Rajesh Kumar Mohanty was honoured with the ‘Krida Bharat Samman’; Lata Bag and Pushpalata Sahu received the ‘Udyogi Bharat Samman’ in the small-scale industry sector; and meritorious students were felicitated with the ‘Vidya Bharat Samman’.

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Having commenced its journey in 1999, Bharat Masala has today carved a distinct identity for itself—both within the country and abroad—owing to its standards, scale of operations, and quality.

Alongside business operations, the organization has consistently extended a helping hand during various natural calamities, upholding a strong sense of social responsibility.

Surendra Nath Panda, who began his business with a mere Rs 1,200, has today brought renown to Odisha—alongside the ‘Bharat Masala’ brand—both within the country and abroad.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta announced that an honorary doctorate degree will be conferred upon the founder of Bharat Masala and Chairman of the Jay Bharat Foundation, by either KIIT or KISS.