KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta honoured as ‘Leader of the Year’ at 2026 CEEMAN Champions Awards

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Romania: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)-Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) founder Achyuta Samanta has been honoured as ‘Leader of the Year’ at 2026 CEEMAN Champions Awards. He is the first Indian to receive the prestigious honour.

KIIT-KISS representative received the award on behalf of Samanta at the 34th CEEMAN Annual Conference in Bucharest, Romania, hosted by the Bucharest University of Economic Studies.

CEEMAN, the International Association for Management Development in Dynamic Societies, was founded in 1993. Based in Bled, Slovenia, it has around 180 members from about 50 countries working to improve management education and promote responsible leadership.

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In his reaction after being honoured with the ‘Leader of the Year’ award, Samanta said, “Its belief in combining excellence with relevance makes this recognition meaningful to me. It values how education and institutions improve lives, a purpose close to my heart through our work at KIIT, KISS, KIMS and Art of Giving.”

The KIIT-KISS founder also expressed his gratitude to CEEMAN and its President for hnouring him. “My sincere thanks to CEEMAN, its President, Prof. Danica Purg, and the jury for this honour,” he said.