KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta gets two special international honours

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Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) founder Achyuta Samanta got two special international honours from Milișăuți and Bârlad.

Samanta was conferred the Honorary Citizenship of Milișăuți. He was also honoured by the Municipality of Bârlad with the prestigious title, “Key to the City of Bârlad”, a very special honour, symbolising that the doors of Bârlad will always remain open to him. Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, India’s Ambassador to Romania, was present at both events.

Samanta has been conferred these honours for his lifelong work in the fields of education and social service. He is the first Odia to receive such a rare honour from two cities in a country like Romania.

In his reaction after receiving the special honours, the KIIT-KISS founder said, “It was a very special moment for me to receive these honours from the respected Mayors in the presence of the council members and many eminent people. I accept them with all humility as recognition of my lifelong service to education, humanity and society.”

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“I am grateful to the Honourable Ambassador of India to Romania for being present on both occasions. My heartfelt thanks to the Mayors and all the council members of the municipalities of Milișăuți and Bârlad for their warmth, affection and respect,” he added.

“I will always cherish the love and honour given to me by the people of Romania,” Samanta stated.

It is worth noting that the Honorary Citizenship of Milișăuți is the highest honour bestowed by a Romanian city. City council members confer this honour through a vote to recognize the life and work of an individual from anywhere in the world. Although this honour does not grant the recipient a passport or voting rights, it accords them a status of great distinction. After this honour is conferred, the entire city accepts the concerned individual as its own.

Similarly, the “Key to the City of Bârlad” honour is an ancient European tradition. It is said that in the days when cities had entry gates, the key to the city was entrusted only to a person deemed trustworthy. Samanta has been accorded this honour in recognition of the affection and trust placed in him; both the cities of Bârlad and Milișăuți conferred this distinction upon him because they recognized those very values ​​in him.