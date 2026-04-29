KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta gets his 72nd Honorary Doctorate

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Chhatarpur: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta got his 72nd Honorary Doctorate today.

Samanta received the Honorary Doctorate from Shri Krishna University at Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, at its First Convocation Ceremony.

The ceremony was graced by Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Union Cabinet Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, and Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

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After receiving the his 72nd Honorary Doctorate, the KIIT-KISS founder thanked Dr Amit Kumar Jain, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Shri Krishna University, and the entire university leadership for their affection, respect, warm hospitality, and for recognising his work in the field of education and social service.

“Receiving this honour from a university committed to quality education, human values and social upliftment gives me deep happiness and humility. This honour is dedicated to my KIIT and KISS family, who have always been a part of my journey,” he mentioned.