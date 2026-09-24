KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta gets ‘Education Philanthropic Award’ from FIDE

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Samarkand: Achyuta Samanta, the founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)-Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) received the ‘Education Philanthropic Award’ from FIDE, the International Chess Federation. He has been honoured with the award for her lifetime service in the field of sports and education.

Dwiti Vikramaditya, the Vice President of International Relations, KIIT, received the award on behalf of Samanta at FIDE Summit on Chess in Education in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The summit, with participants from over 120 member countries, was held alongside the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad and Congress.

On this occasion, an MoU was singed between FIDE, KIIT and KISS to expand our Chess in Education initiatives. This follows the FIDE Global Conference on Chess in Society and Education, which KIIT co-hosted at KIIT in January, and the teacher preparation programme held at KISS in August.

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While speaking on the this occasion, Samanta said, “I have always wanted our children to have every opportunity to learn and grow through education and sports. This collaboration will help more of my lovable KIITians and KISSians learn and enjoy chess.”

“My sincere thanks to Interim President Mr Viswanathan Anand, Acting Chair Ms Dana Reizniece-Ozola and the entire FIDE family for this honour and for supporting our efforts to bring chess to more children,” he added.