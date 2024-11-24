KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta felicitates Sunelita Toppo with cash award for winning Gold at Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Bhubaneswar: Achyuta Samanta, the founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), felicitated Sunelita Toppo with cash award for winning Gold medal with the Indian Women’s Hockey Team at the 8th Asian Champions Trophy 2024 recently.

Achyuta Samanta felicitated Sunelita Toppo on the occasion of the 4th annual convocation of KISS Deemed to be University with a cash award of Rs 2 lakhs for her achievement.

Samanta also assured to provide Rs 25,000 monthly scholarship to support Toppo’s nutritious diet and other requirements until she achieves her dream of 2028 Olympic success.

Sunelita Toppo is a first-year BA student of KISS institute. She was the only player from Odisha to be included in the Indian Women’s Hockey Team to play the 8th edition of the Asian Champions Trophy.

In the final, they defeated China1-0 to be crowned in the Champions Trophy held at Rajgir of Bihar from November 11 to 20. Hockey India also had declared a reward of Rs 3 Lakh each for all players and Rs 1.5 Lakh each for all support staff.