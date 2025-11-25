KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta distributes shawls and sweaters to all 40000 children

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Like every year, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta today distributed shawls and sweaters to all 40000 children studying at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) university.

It is to be noted here that every year Samanta personally purchases winter clothes for the students from outside the state. This year, he bought 20,000 shawls and 20,000 sweaters from Ludhiana in Punjab.

The students were extremely happy after receiving the shawls and sweaters.

On this occasion, the KIIT-KISS founder said, “Like every year, we distributed shawls and sweaters to all 40,000 KISS children as winter begins. I personally look after the purchase. When I see the happiness on their faces after receiving them, it gives me a joy that I never experienced in my own childhood.”

“For me, seeing these smiles has become a hobby and a blessing. It makes me feel peaceful and reminds me why KISS exists—to give love, care, and comfort to children who need it the most,” he added.