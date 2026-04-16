KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta congratulates Odisha students who excelled in CBSE exam

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Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)-Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) founder Achyuta Samanta has congratulated all the students of Odisha who excelled in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams, results of which were declared yesterday.

Taking to his X handle, Samanta said, “Heartiest congratulations to all the students of Odisha who have done well in the CBSE examination.”

“Their success is the result of hard work, discipline and the blessings of parents and teachers. Every good result brings happiness not only to the family, but also to the state,” he added.

“My best wishes to all the students for the next step in life. May they continue to move ahead with confidence, humility and purpose,” the KIIT-KISS founder wished.

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In another post Samanta conveyed his heartiest congratulations to Teenaa Rath of Mother’s Public School, Puri, for her rare and remarkable achievement in the CBSE Grade X 2025–26 results as she scored 500 out of 500 and becoming the National and State Topper. “My best wishes to Teenaa for a very bright future ahead. May she continue to move forward with confidence and achieve many more milestones in life,” he said.

Achyuta Samanta also expressed his happiness over the performances of students of KiiT International School in the CBSE Class X Board Examinations. “My blessings and congratulations to Adweya Sarangi for securing 99.8% and becoming the school topper, and to Swastika Mishra for securing 99.4%. It is also a matter of great happiness that all the students have passed in first division, and 70% of them have secured above 90%,” he wrote.

He further said, “I am also happy to know that in the SEN Global category, Satwik Santosh Tripathy has secured the highest marks with 95.4%. This is equally a proud moment for all of us.”