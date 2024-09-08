KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta conferred with Yashaswi Samman in Kathmandu

Kathmandu: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)-Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) founder Achyuta Samanta was conferred with the Yashaswi Samman in Nepal’s Kathmandu on Sunday.

Samanta was conferred with the prestigious award during the Kalinga Literary Festival for his contributions to education and social equality. Rob Fenn, the Ambassador of United Kingdom (UK) to Nepal handed over the award to the founder of KIIT-KISS.

“This recognition motivates me to continue working towards making education accessible for all. My heartfelt thanks to the organisers and everyone who has supported me on this journey,” Samanta said.

Samanta also spoke during the Kalinga Literary Festival and discussed regarding the importance of Odia as a language, especially since both India and Nepal share a rich linguistic heritage that originates from Sanskrit. “Conversations like these remind us of the power of language and education in building bridges between nations,” he said.