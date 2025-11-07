KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta conferred with his 69th honorary doctorate

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Educationist, social worker and founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Dr. Achyuta Samanta has been conferred with an honorary doctorate by the SRM University, Sonipat.

The award was presented to Dr. Samanta on Friday on the occasion of the third convocation of SRM University.

This is Dr. Samanta’s 69th honorary doctorate that has been conferred for his outstanding contribution to the development of society through education.

The award was presented to Dr. Samanta by the Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, in the presence of SRM University’s founder Chancellor Dr. T. R. Parivinder, Vice Chancellor Prof. Paramjit Jaiswal and Registrar Prof. V. Samuel Raj.

For this, the Academic Council and the Board of Management of SRM University, Sonipat recommended the name of Shri Samant and unanimously decided to confer an honorary doctorate degree on Shri Samant.

In its citation, SRM University has appreciated Shri Samant’s outstanding contribution to the field of service and humanity through education.

During the convocation ceremony, Dr. Samant expressed his gratitude to the authorities of SRM University, Sonipat and said that he has been working continuously in the field of education and social service for more than three decades. This honor will further motivate him to work in the field of education and social service.