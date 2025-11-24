KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta condoles veteran actor Dharmendra’s death

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) founder Achyuta Samanta today condoled veteran actor Dharmendra Deol’s death.

Taking to his X handle, Samanta said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor Shri Dharmendra Ji. He was not only a great artiste loved by generations, but also a humble and warm-hearted human being. I fondly remember his visit to KIIT & KISS, where he blessed our children with so much affection.”

“My prayers for the departed soul. May God give strength to his family, loved ones, and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” he added.

Dharmendra, who is fondly known as the “He-Man” of Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 89 today. He had been battling age-related health issues. Last week he had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. His family, including wife Hema Malini and children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol, had been by his side.

