KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta attends Ganesh Puja celebration at Ambani family residence

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Bhubaneswar: Eminent Philanthropist and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Achyuta Samanta last evening attended the Ganesh Puja celebration at Ambani family residence at Antilia in Mumbai.

Samanta took part in Ambani family’s Ganesh Puja celebration on the kind invitation of Nita Ambani, the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, and offered Pushpanjali (floral tribute).

On this occasion, Samanta interacted with all the members of the Ambani family. Upon seeing him, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani expressed their happiness, highly praised his work in the presence of the gathering, and introduced him to everyone.

Many renowned film stars and prominent personalities of different walks of life also attended the event.

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Meanwhile, taking to his X handle, the KIIT-KISS founder said, “In the midst of the Puja and so many guests, Nita Ji, Mukesh Ji and Anant Ji personally took time out to receive me and spend time with me. We had a warm interaction and discussed several things close to our hearts.”

“During the evening, I spent a few minutes interacting with Anant Ambani Ji and found him to be very warm, humble and wonderful, despite the stature he holds,” he added.

He further said, “I have always admired their simplicity, warmth and respect for people. I am very grateful to the entire Ambani family for their love and respect for my work. The evening was special with the darshan and blessings of Ganpati Bappa.”