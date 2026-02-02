KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta addresses QS India Summit 2026 in Goa

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) founder Achyuta Samanta today addressed the QS India Summit 2026 in Goa.

Samanta joined the mega event as a panelist in the Spotlight Session on “Philanthropy as a Way Forward to Promote Publicly Accessible and World-Class Education in India.”

In the session, the KIIT-KISS founder shared his views alongside Vice-Chancellors from Australia, Canada and New Zealand, and from BITS Pilani, on how education can remain accessible, humane and globally relevant when guided by purpose and giving.

Prof C Raj Kumar, the Programme Chair – QS India Summit & Founding Vice-Chancellor of O P Jindal Global University, Prof Cheryl de la Rey, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Canterbury, Prof Max Lu, Vice-Chancellor of University of Wollongong, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, the Vice-Chancellor of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, Dr Deep Saini, the President & Vice-Chancellor of McGill University and Paridhi Adani, the Partner (Head – Ahmedabad) of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas were the other dignitaries who shared the dais with Samanta.