KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta addresses Big Bold Brave 2025 in Sri Lanka, signs MoU with NSBM Green University

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) founder Achyuta Samanta addressed the Big Bold Brave 2025 of the Harvard Club of Sri Lanka.

Samanta addressed the premier thought leadership summit which focuses on education, technology, agriculture, energy, and the environment. The Big Bold Brave 2025 was held at Colombo from November 12 to November 14.

Samanta was specially invited to deliver a motivational speech at the summit. At the event, he addressed diplomats, industrialists, academicians, and youth from both India and Sri Lanka and shared his thoughts on education, humanity, and nation-building.

After his address, the KIIT-KISS founder visited the NSBM Green University and signed an MoU with that will help students and faculty from both institutions benefit through student exchange, study abroad, research collaboration, and many academic and cultural programmes.

On this occasion his said, “KIIT has always believed in building friendship and cooperation with universities across the world so that our students get global exposure and new opportunities. This MoU reflects our shared commitment to quality education, mutual learning, and goodwill.”

This apart, he met Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha as well as diplomats, academics, and youth groups and exchanged ideas on education, culture, art, and the long-standing spiritual connection between Odisha and Sri Lanka.

Samanta also visited the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple, met its Chief Incumbent Kirinde Assaji and prayed for strengthening of human cooperation and ties between India and Sri Lanka.