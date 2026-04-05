KIIT-KISS and Maharishi European Research University, Switzerland sign MoU

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Bhubaneswar: KIIT-KISS and Maharishi European Research University, Switzerland have signed a MoU.

To implement consciousness-based education, Maharishi European Research University, Switzerland, Maharishi Institute of Alternative Sciences and World Peace Council, New Delhi have signed a MoU with KIIT and KISS. As a result of this agreement, consciousness-based education will be introduced in both the institutes. The program will be implemented jointly by Maharishi Vedic Science Institute, World Peace Council and Akanksha Kalyan Foundation.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Gyan Ranjan Mohanty and Dr. Prashant Kumar Routray on behalf of KIIT and KISS, while its Director Digvijay Singh signed on behalf of Maharishi European Research University in the presence of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr. Ajay Pradhan, Vice-Chairman of K Think Tank Committee, Prof. Sharanjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor, KIIT University, and Dr. S.B.K. Mohanty.

The MoU aims to integrate Transcendental Meditation and Mindfulness-Based Learning practices in the educational environment to enhance the cognitive abilities, emotional stability and overall well-being of students. It will also focus on faculty training, collaborative academic research, curriculum development and international student-faculty exchange programmes.

In addition, KIIT and KISS students will be able to avail scholarships for higher education at Maharishi-affiliated universities worldwide. Both the institutions will work together to organize international conferences, workshops and research initiatives.

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The MoU seeks to strengthen the global educational branding and also enable institutional grants, CSR support and infrastructure development.

Expressing satisfaction over this, KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samant said that this agreement will focus on the overall well-being of KIIT and KISS students and will emphasize on their mental health, emotional balance, creativity and inner strength. Along with education, the mind and character of the child should also grow with care and discipline, said Dr. Samanta.

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