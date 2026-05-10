KIIT, KISS and KIMS observe Mother’s Day, founder Achyuta Samanta pays floral tributes to his mother

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Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) observed Mother’s Day today.

On this occasion, founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta along with other dignitaries paid floral tributes near the “My Mother My Hero’’ statue (the statue of his mother Neelimarani Samanta) on KIIT and KIMS campuses.

Pro-Vice Chancellor and Professor of Medicine in KIMS Dr. Chinmoy Bijay Kumar Mohanty said that even in the midst of poverty, Neelimarani provided proper education and upbringing to the children and that education and upbringing is reflected today through KIIT, KISS and KIMS.

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Every year, the second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day to pay tribute to every mother. The guests present said that every child should always think that today he has grown up because of his mother.

Among others, KIIT Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Saranjit Singh, Dean and Principal of KIMS Dr. Rama Chandra, KIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. Manas Ranjan Behera, School of Medicine and PBMH, KIMS, Group Director Dilip Ku Panda and senior officers of KIIT, KISS and KIMS were present.

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