KIIT is the pride of Odisha, it should not be defamed for someone’s personal matter: MLA Sarada Jena

Bhubaneswar: The city-based KIIT University is the pride of Odisha and it should not be defamed for someone’s personal matter, said Balikuda-Ersama MLA Sarada Prasanna Jena.

Speaking exclusively to Kalinga TV, Jena said, “It is not justified to blame an institution and individual for a particular incident. It is not wrong to say that KIIT is a pride of Odisha. Thousands of tribal children get free education and several benefits because of KIIT-KISS.”

“Bhubaneswar has become the hub of education only because of the presence of KIIT University and students from different states and country across the globe getting attracted to come to Odisha for their studies here. Therefore, it is not right and just to blame the institution and point fingers at an individual for a particular incident,” he added.

Joining the MLA, famous tribal leader Lambodar Kanhar said, “As what has happened is a personal matter, it is not right to put blame on KIIT University. It is more than 18 years that we have been in association with KIIT-KISS and take part different programmes.”

“It is very unfortunate that some individuals and media house blame Dr. Achyuta Samanta who is a good human being and a world-famous personality. We strongly condemn it and advise them to refrain from targeting and blaming Achyuta Samanta and KIIT-KISS,” he added.

