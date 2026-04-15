KiiT International School students achieve 100% success in CBSE Class 10 exam

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Bhubaneswar: Students of the KiiT International School achieved 100% success in the Class 10 examination results of which was declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today.

Adweya Sarangi became the school topper with the highest marks of 99.8 percent, while student Swastika Mishra is in the second place with 99.4 percent marks. While all the students of the school have passed in the first division, 70 percent of the students have scored more than 90 percent.

Similarly, the students of Class 10 have achieved satisfactory success in the SEN Globe, which is intended for special students at KiiT International School. SEN Globe student Satvik Santosh Tripathi has topped the school by scoring the highest 95.4 percentile.

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Expressing happiness over the exam results, Adweya expressed his gratitude to the school authorities. He gave his credit to the teachers, classmates and family of KiiT International School. He said that joining KiiT International School has proved to be a perfect fit for him.

Founder Achyuta Samanta expressed his happiness over this success of the school and congratulated all the students who achieved success. He said that this success has been possible for the past 18 years due to the quality education system of KiiT International School, the dedication of the teachers and the timely advice given to the students.

Samanta also thanked the school’s Chairperson Dr. Monalisa Bal, Chairman Dr. Sanjay Suar and other teachers and staff. Especially, the students of SEN Globe are doing well in the exams because they are being taken care of properly. He said that it is a matter of pride for the school that they have succeeded despite their problems.