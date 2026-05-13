KIIT International School students achieve 100 percent success in CBSE Class 12 Exams

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Bhubaneswar: KIIT International School students have achieved 100 percent success in the CBSE Class 12 Exams. Result of the said examination was published today. Conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 98% of the students of the school passed with first division.

Anwesha Sundarai and Tamanna Agarwal topped the school with the highest marks of 98.4% in Science and Commerce respectively.

Similarly, Sanvi S. Patel topped the school with the highest marks of 98%. This year, 30% of students of KIIT International School passed with marks above 90%.

Sen Globe:

The students of Class 12th in KIIT International School also recorded impressive results in the Sen Globe, a special examination for students with special needs. All the students of Sen Globe have passed in the first division. The average marks of Sen Globe students are 85 percentile while the highest mark is 92 percentile.

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Similarly, the results of English Medium School, Kalarabanka were satisfactory, with Asmit Sahu topping the school by scoring the highest mark of 96 percentile.

Founder Dr. Achyuta Samant expressed his satisfaction over the success of the school and congratulated all the students who achieved success. He said that this success has been possible for 19 years due to the quality education system of KIIT International School, the dedication of the teachers and the timely advice given to the students. For this, he thanked the school’s Chairperson Dr. Mona Lisa Bala and Chairman Dr. Sanjay Suar and other teachers and staff. Especially, the students of Sen Globe are performing well in the exams because they are being taken care of properly. Dr. Samanta said that they are succeeding despite facing a lot of difficulties.

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