KiiT International School celebrates 18th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: The 18th Foundation Day of KiiT International School was celebrated today in the presence of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS, Saswati Bal, the President of KIIT and KISS, Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, the Chairperson of KiiT-IS, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Suar, the Principal, and Kamayani Sharma, the Academic Head of International Curriculum.

Addressing the students, Dr. Samanta emphasized the importance of becoming good humans in society. He highlighted that in today’s world, children need to develop themselves as both good students and good human beings. He stressed that parents share the same responsibility as teachers in this endeavor. Drawing from his own life, he advised students to avoid actions that would cause hardship to themselves and their parents. Dr. Samanta also mentioned that KIIT International School is truly international in all respects.

Saswati Bal, President of KIIT and KISS, blessed the students and encouraged them to pursue their studies diligently to achieve their life goals. Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson of the school, emphasized that KiiT International School focuses on personality development by identifying the strengths, talents, and interests of students and preparing them accordingly for the future.

Principal Dr. Sanjay Suar proposed the vote of thanks. On this occasion, the student cabinet of the school took the oath.