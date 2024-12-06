KIIT hosts KI3 Fest: A showcase of innovation and impact

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT-DU came alive today with the energy and creativity of students from across the country as it hosted the KI3 Fest: Idea, Innovation, and Impact. Organized by the Dean’s Gold Klub in collaboration with IQAC, SRC, CRF, KSAC, and IE, the event showcased the potential of young innovators under the theme, ‘Frontier Technologies for Viksit Bharat @ 2047’.

With over 250 prototypes displayed by 600 students from 24 different schools of KIIT group of institutes, the fest highlighted the ground-breaking work being done by India’s future leaders. The event celebrated innovation and encouraged a culture of ideation and impactful solutions to real-world problems.

Brig. (Dr.) Laxmi Charan Patnaik, Former Chairman of OPSC, highlighted the importance of innovation originating from educational institutions. All major innovations in the world, from 3D printing to blockchain technology, started in universities. Today, India, under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, is exporting defence products worth millions of dollars, reflecting the strength of our innovation ecosystem, he said. He praised the government’s supportive policies, particularly in Odisha, for nurturing start-ups and entrepreneurs.

KIIT, KISS, and KIMS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta emphasized the transformative power of ideas. “If ideas exist but have no impact, they hold no value. This fest is a platform to turn ideas into meaningful innovations,” he stated, reinforcing KIIT’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation.

Prof. Saranjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor, attributed the success of the event to the vision of KIIT’s founder. “Start-ups are the future, and events like KI3 Fest provide the perfect foundation for nurturing entrepreneurial talent,” he remarked.

Prof. J.R. Mohanty, Registrar of KIIT, appreciated the diverse participation in the fest, noting, “This is the first time students from ITI, PG, and diploma programs have participated alongside others. It’s encouraging to see such a vibrant research ambience in the various schools of KIIT.”

Prof Srinivas Patnaik, Chairperson, of Dean’s Gold Klub, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants, collaborators, and organizers for making the event a success.