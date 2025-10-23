KIIT Hospitality conferred with Times Hospitality Icon award

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT Hospitality has been awarded the Times Hospitality Icon in Odisha in the trailblazer in university luxury hospitality category for its outstanding work in the field of hospitality.

It is to be noted here that the Times Hospitality Icon award is presented by the widely circulated English daily The Times of India to various hotels and other institutions providing hospitality services.

In the fourth edition of Times Hospitality Icons (Odisha) 2025, Anil Kumar Panda, the senior Executive Director of KIIT Food & Hospitality received the award. Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover presented the award.

Notably, KIIT Hospitality Department is the first university in Odisha to provide a coordinated system for organizing large educational and cultural events, apart from hosting students and guests, along with organizing various conferences and catering.



It has around 200 rooms, fine-dining, multi-cuisine restaurants and a food court to cater to a large number of tourists every day while maintaining quality and safety standards.

Expressing satisfaction over this, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta thanked The Times of India and congratulated Panda.