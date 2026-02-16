KIIT honours global leaders at 22nd University Foundation Day Lecture

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Deemed to be University celebrated its 22nd University Foundation Day with a special lecture on Monday.

The occasion also witnessed the presentation of the KIIT Lifetime Achievement Award to four distinguished guests — John Oppenheimer, Founder and Chairman of Columbia Hospitality (USA); Venerable Dr. Kirinde Assaji Nayaka Thero, Chief Incumbent of the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple, Colombo; K.N. Shanth Kumar, Director of The Printers (Mysore) Pvt. Ltd. and Director on the Board of Press Trust of India; and Most Revered Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche, Master of Tibetan Buddhism and Spiritual Director of the Ripa International Center, Switzerland.

In his speech Oppenheimer spoke with warmth and admiration for the institution. He shared that a visit to KIIT, left him deeply moved. “The campus is beyond our imagination,” he said. “You are creating a lasting impact here. Advising students of KIIT DU he said, don’t underestimate the contributions you are making to this society. You have an opportunity to contribute to your communities, family, country and to the world in a very significant way. Students should follow their own heart. Because it keeps you connected to your purpose. It makes decisions easier. If you follow your heart, decisions get so much easier.

Media veteran K.N. Shanth Kumar said, “KIIT is more than a story of institutions; it is a story of vision.” Drawing on over four decades in journalism, he underscored that while the media landscape has changed dramatically, the fundamentals remain constant. “Today, news breaks every minute. But truth, credibility, verification and ethical storytelling remain the bedrock of journalism,” he said. “Virtue belongs to those who combine technology with integrity.” In a democracy, he noted, journalism plays an essential role in keeping public debate informed and free from manipulation. Encouraging students to engage in responsible citizen journalism, he urged them to “stay curious, value credibility and build resilience.”

Advertisement

Dr. Kirinde Assaji Nayaka Thero described the day as a “spiritual reunion of history.” “I have visited many countries. I have seen many institutions, but I have rarely seen an organization that combines, compassion, discipline, humanity and vision in this manner”, he said.

Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche said, “There are many who reach success. But very few remain humble. To me, that is true success,” he said. “Dr. Samanta embodies the fact that you can be successful and kind at the same time.” He spoke passionately about practical compassion — he said, it does not require philosophical or academical learnings. One does not need to be so educated in all the intricate philosophy and Academy. One just needs an ability to feel for others that is called practical compassion. Recalling his grandmother’s words, he said, “By giving, you never become poor. Those who do not give are the ones who remain perpetually poor. Poverty is in the mind.”

In his welcome address Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, looked back at the journey that began with quiet determination and a bold dream and said, whatever we have achieved since then belongs to the staff, the students of KIIT, KISS and KIMS. This is their success.”