KIIT holds condolence meeting in remembrance of former Chancellor Dr. Hari Gautam

Bhubaneswar: The city-based KIIT Deemed to be University today held a condolence meeting in remembrance of Dr. Hari Gautam, the legendary Cardio-Thoracic Surgeon, former Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), and former Chancellor of the University.

While paying his heartfelt tribute to Hari Gautam, KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said that Dr. Hari Gautam’s contribution to KIIT is unparalleled. The vision he has given to the University by joining as the Chancellor will be remembered forever and KIIT will continue to uphold it.

His (Gautam’s) personality and knowledge will always be an inspiration to others, said Samanta while announcing that a memorial will be established in his memory at KIIT University.

Prof. N. L. Mitra, the Chairman of KIIT School of Law, also spoke about his personal relationship with Hari Gautam and said that Gautam’s good qualities and deeds have definitely led him to salvation.

Pro-Chancellor of KIIT University Prof. Dr. Subrat Kumar Acharya, Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Saranjit Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Chinmoy Bijay Kumar (CBK) Mohanty, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Raju K.D and Registrar Professor Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty along with several Deans, Directors, Chairpersons, faculty and senior officials of various schools of KIIT University were prominent participants of the event.

