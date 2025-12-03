KIIT Girls’ Hockey Team win gold Medal at KIUG 2025

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great pride not for just KIIT-KISS but the entire Odisha that the KIIT Girls’ Hockey Team have won the gold Medal at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2025 in Rajasthan.

Their grit, teamwork, and commitment truly helped them to clinch the medal by defeating ITM Gwalior 1–0 in a gripping match today.

With the win, the KIIT Girls’ Hockey Team scripted history by getting the first-ever trophy of its kind for Odisha. This also proves that KIIT and KISS have always believed in nurturing champions, through world-class coaching, top-tier infrastructure, and a culture that inspires excellence.

Advertisement

Meanwhile taking to his X handle, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta congratulated the team for their historic win. “Heartiest congratulations to the KIIT Girls’ Hockey Team for winning the Gold Medal at the Khelo India University Games 2025. They defeated a very strong opponent, ITM Gwalior, 1–0. This victory reflects their hard work, discipline, and fighting spirit,” he wrote.

“At KIIT & KISS, we have always tried to give our student-athletes the best coaching and international-standard sports facilities. I am very happy that our girls students from KIIT & KISS have created history by winning this trophy for Odisha for the first time,” he added.

“My best wishes also to the KIIT Men’s Tennis Team for entering the finals. Our KIIT students are making Odisha and the nation proud through their performance. KIUG 2025 will conclude tomorrow, and we hope our children add more medals to the final tally,” Samanta wished.