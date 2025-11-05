KIIT excels in QS Asia University Rankings 2026, founder Achyuta Samanta congratulates KIIT family

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, founded by Achyuta Samanta, has once again excelled in the prestigious QS Asia University Rankings 2026.

KIIT has once again brought pride to Odisha and India by emerging as the No. 1 University in Odisha (among all public and private institutions) and securing the 294th position in Asia in the prestigious QS Asia University Rankings 2026.

This year, a total of 1,526 universities participated in the rankings, including 550 new entrants, making KIIT’s achievement even more remarkable.

At KIIT, the staff have always upheld the values of hard work, sincerity, and service, principles that continue to guide their journey.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta expressed his happiness over the achievement and extendd his heartfelt thanks and blessings to everyone in the KIIT family for making this possible.

Also Read: KIIT Signs MoU With FIDE And AICF To Promote Chess In Education And Society

I am very happy to share that KIIT -DU has been ranked the best among all private and government universities in Odisha and placed 294th in Asia in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026.

A total of 1,526 universities participated this year, including 550 new entrants.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/sez3EPZ9DR — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) November 5, 2025