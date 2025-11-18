KIIT-DU collaborates with Apollo Tyres Ltd and Tata Power Odisha DISCOMs

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University signed two different Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on Tuesday.

In a pioneering move for the Indian automotive and education sectors, Apollo Tyres Ltd and KIIT announced a first-of-its-kind strategic association to introduce a specialised elective/module on Tyre Technology for engineering students.

This landmark collaboration marks the first time in India that a tyre manufacturer and a technical institute have come together to integrate tyre science, design and manufacturing into an engineering curriculum.

As per the agreement, the Apollo Tyres Ltd will play a key role in shaping academic content for the course. The company will assist the institute in developing the syllabus, preparing study material and ensuring the curriculum reflects the latest technological advancements and industry needs.

Similarly, KIIT officially partnered with Tata Power Odisha DISCOMs (TPnodl Odisha, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd, TP Southern Odisha & TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd.) to roll out a dynamic Work-Integrated Learning Programme for their employees.

This collaboration between KIIT and Tata Power Odisha DISCOMs fuels future-ready skills, accelerates continuous learning, and pushes forward our joint mission to drive innovation in the energy sector.

Inspired by the bold vision of founder Achyuta Samanta, KIIT continues to build pathways that empower people and advance the dream of a Viksit Bharat.