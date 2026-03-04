KIIT Becomes First University in India To Host Historic FIVB Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, March 4: In a historic moment for KIIT Deemed to be University, the FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026 was formally inaugurated at the Dutee Chand Athletic Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The city is set to witness a landmark sporting event as the FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour (Men & Women) makes its Odisha debut at KIIT University from March 4 to 8, 2026. The prestigious international tournament has brought together 83 teams from 52 countries, with more than 300 players and officials participating in the event.

The opening ceremony was attended by guests, sports officials and international delegates. The event was inaugurated by Odisha’s Minister for Law, Works and Excise, Prithiviraj Harichandan with the exhibition match being played by host India and Australia.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS, welcomed the gathering. Mr. Blair Harrison, FIVB Technical Delegate, and Prof. (Dr.) Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor of KIIT University, were among the other dignitaries.

In his inaugural address, Chief Guest Prithiviraj Harichandan described the occasion as a proud moment for KIIT, the state of Odisha and the entire country. He noted that for the first time an Indian university is hosting such a prestigious international beach volleyball tournament.

The Minister congratulated Dr Samanta for his dedication and vision in organising the championship. He recalled seeing a social media post where Prof. Samanta was personally supervising preparations for the event and wondered how he manages to find the time for such efforts. “He is a perfectionist with a far-reaching vision not only for sports but also for human development,” Harichandan said.

Welcoming the athletes and delegates from across the world, Dr Samanta expressed his happiness that players from 52 countries have gathered in Bhubaneswar for the championship. He noted that the tournament was taking place at a time when West Asia is in turmoil, noting that he was grateful that players had still travelled to participate in the event in the spirit of sportsmanship and unity.

FIVB Technical Delegate Mr. Blair Harrison said that tournaments like the Beach Pro Tour inspire players from around the world to dream bigger and aim higher in their sporting careers. He appreciated the efforts taken by the organisers in hosting a tournament of this scale and expressed confidence that the event would leave a lasting impact on the athletes.

Addressing the players, KIIT VC Prof Singh said that by hosting an international tournament of such scale, Odisha has sent a clear message that it is fully prepared to organise world-class sporting events.

