KIIT and KISS students doing very well at International Shakespeare Festival in Craiova

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Craiova: The twenty students of KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) and KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences), who are in Craiova of Romania to perform at the upcoming International Shakespeare Festival, are practicing for the last three weeks and extensively preparing themselves.

It is to be noted here that the International Shakespeare Festival will be held in May. A total of 45 universities from 30 countries of the world are participating in the Shakespeare Festival.

On this world stage, KISS students will perform three plays of Shakespeare in Santali language. It is said to be a matter of pride and honuor for the KISS, tribal community and the entire Odisha.

In the first week of their visit to Romania, they started practicing for the inaugural programme of the Shakespeare Festival. Indian Ambassador to Romania Dr. Manoj Mohapatra met them and inquired about the preparations and rehearsals. Under his direct supervision, the students are continuing their program.

In the press conference organized on this occasion, KIIT and KISS students also informed about how they will perform Shakespeare’s plays in the Odisha tribal language.

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In the second week, they started practicing theatre along with yoga with students from other universities of the world. Later, they took the opportunity to watch a football match held at the University of Craiova.

Similarly, in the third week, they were given festival T-shirts by the organizers. Later, they participated in a promotional walk there to create public awareness about Shakespeare’s plays. The performance of the KIIT and KISS students has been highly appreciated there. Craiova Mayor Lia Olguța Vasilescu also expressed her satisfaction with the performance of these students.

Expressing his happiness over this, KIIT and KIIS founder Achyuta Samanta said, “I feel very happy to know that my KIIT and KISS children are doing very well at the International Shakespeare Festival in Craiova, Romania.”

“Our students are practicing with great sincerity, and I have been told that their performance has been highly appreciated, even by the Mayor of Craiova. It is a matter of pride for all of us that, among participants from 30 countries and 45 universities, 10 students from KIIT and 10 students from KISS are representing our country and institutions and making us proud. My best wishes are always with them,” he added.