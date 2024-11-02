KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta celebrates Diwali 2024 at KISS Jagannath Temple

Bhubaneswar: KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta celebrated Diwali 2024 at KIIT Jagannath Temple in Bhubaneswar, said reports.

Like every year, this year also Diwali Amavasya has been organized in KISS Sreevani Khetra. Following the principles of Puri Srimandir, Diwali rituals are observed very beautifully every year.

More than a thousand earthen lamps (diyas) were lit at the Jagannath Temple in the premises of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). The Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, was present on this occasion and lit the lamp near the idols of Sri Jagannath, Sri Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.