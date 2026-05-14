KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta receives three significant honours in USA

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Bhubaneswar: Eminent educationist and the founder of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) founder Achyuta Samanta received three significant honours in USA.

Samanta received a special recognition from the Department of Native American Studies at Montana State University for his work in the field of tribal and indigenous empowerment through KISS.

The KIIT and KISS founder was also spiritually honoured by the Native American tribal community with their sacred tribal blanket, which is a very special mark of respect in their tradition.

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This apart, he also received the Global Visionary Award from the Montana World Affairs Council. The occasion was also graced by Governor of Montana, Greg Gianforte, which made the moment more special.

In his reaction over receiving the awards, he said, “I feel humbled to know that I am among the first Indians and non-Americans to receive such a distinguished recognition in Montana for humanitarian and educational leadership. This honour is very special to me, as it connects the tribal children of India with the indigenous communities of America through love, respect and shared human values.”

“My sincere thanks to Montana State University, Montana World Affairs Council, the Native American tribal community, the Governor of Montana, the Consul General of India in Seattle, Prakash Gupta, and all friends in Montana for their affection and blessings.”