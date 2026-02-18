KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta meets Bill Gates on the sidelines of India AI Impact Summit

Advertisement

New Delhi: KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta met noted philanthropist Bill Gates on the sidelines of India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi today.

During the meeting, both Samanta and Gates discussed how the Gates Foundation and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) can work together, especially for gender equality, and how education can remain the strongest bridge for lasting change.

On this occasion, Bill Gates presented his book to Samanta, praising his work and calling it “Great Work”. Likewise, Samanta also presented two of his own books to Bill Gates.

Advertisement

“I also remembered his earlier visit to Bhubaneswar and the encouragement he extended to our children (thousand students of KISS). This time too, he appreciated the work being done for tribal students over the past three decades. He was kind enough to present me a copy of his book Source Code with a warm note. I shared my books with him as a small gesture of respect,” said Samanta.

“I feel grateful for his continued goodwill towards our children and the work we are doing, and I hope that together we can do more for those who need support the most,” he added.

Samanta also had courtesy calls with many other prominent figures who attended the conference.

Also Read: KIIT Signs Agreement With School Of Bionatural Medicine Of London