KIIT and KISS Celebrate National Sports Day, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) celebrated National Sports Day today to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, who attended the event as the chief guest, encouraged the student athletes and highlighted the significance of National Sports Day. He said the occasion is dedicated to recognising and honouring every sport and sportsperson.

KIIT and KISS have been working for nearly three decades towards the promotion and development of sports and athletes. Dr Samanta encouraged the students to work hard with the aim of producing more athletes from KIIT and KISS for the 2028 Olympics.

KIIT student and Olympian Dutee Chand attended the event as the guest of honour and appreciated the contribution of KIIT and KISS to the development of sports.

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Dr Samanta has supported underprivileged and talented athletes by providing them with the necessary facilities and opportunities to develop into national and international-level sportspersons. His encouragement and support have helped several athletes bring recognition to KIIT, KISS, Odisha and India.

KIIT University Registrar Prof Gyan Ranjan Mohanty and Director General of Sports Dr Gagandendu Dash urged the students to work harder to make the opportunities and facilities created through KIIT and KISS a success.

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