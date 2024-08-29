KIIT and KISS celebrate National Sports Day, aims for Olympic glory

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of National Sports Day, celebrated in honour of hockey legend Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary, KIIT and KISS organised programmes reflecting on their longstanding commitment to sports and education.

Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta, addressing the gathering, highlighted the pioneering efforts of KIIT and KISS in promoting sports, stating, “What the rest of India is doing today, we started 24 years ago.” Emphasising his commitment to fostering Olympic talent, he exuded hope that more than 15 students will qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. He also assured that students performing well in sports would be provided with international-standard facilities along with their education. Dr. Samanta underscored that KIIT and KISS are not merely educational institutions but also hubs for sports excellence.

Dr. Akhtar Badshah, Founder and Chief Catalyst of Catalytic Innovators Group, and Distinguished Practitioner at the University of Washington, speaking at a parallel event in KISS, praised Dr. Samanta’s remarkable achievements, stating, “What has been achieved by Dr. Achyuta Samanta is just extraordinary. He was accompanied by Dr. Alka Gupta Badshah.

“In 30 years, one individual can create the eighth wonder of the world.” He emphasized the transformative power of education, describing it as “the third eye” that should be used to bring socio-economic prosperity to all. Dr. Badshah also commended the world-class academic facilities provided to the students of KISS.

Prof. Saranjit Singh, the Vice-Chancellor of KIIT, praised Odisha’s role in the resurgence of hockey over the last decade. He noted, “There is no university in India that has an astro-turf hockey ground like ours. With the sports infrastructure available at KIIT and KISS, I hope the future Dhyan Chand will emerge from here.”

Director General of Sports KIIT, Gaganendu Dash, lauded the global recognition achieved by KIIT and KISS students, remarking, “KIIT and KISS students are recognized across the world. Our infrastructure is second to none in the country.”

In recognition of her achievements, mountaineer Bibharani Patra was honoured with a cash award of Rs 50,000. The event also marked the launch of the KIIT Sports Newsletter.