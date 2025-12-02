KIIT and its founder should not be defamed with malicious intent: Ashwini Patra, BJD MLA

Bhubaneswar: KIIT and its founder should not be defamed with malicious intent, said Ashwini Patra, BJD MLA, on Tuesday, reacting to the death of a student in the institution.

For personal matters, no institution, especially KIIT, should be defamed. I have known KIIT founder Dr. Achyuta Samant for a long time. I have known him since the days when he was teaching in Dinakrishna College, Jaleshwar, with a salary of Rs 200. His service, dedication, and character should not be defamed, the MLA said.

Let the student’s death case be investigated as per law. The institution should not be held responsible for this, he said.

KIIT has an international reputation. The scope of the institution is very large. 50 thousand tribal students are studying there for free. They are not paying any money. There is no such example anywhere else. Achyuta Samant has been awarded worldwide.

More than 10 students have committed suicide in Kota. The institution is not being blamed for the suicide of students there.

Students are committing suicide after losing their status. How can the institution be blamed for love affairs, Patra asked.

