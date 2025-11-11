KIDS honoured with Charaka National Award for Best Dental College

New Delhi: The Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Dental Sciences (KIDS), KIIT Deemed to be University, has been honoured with the Charaka National Award for Best Dental College.

The Indian Dental Association (IDA) awarded KIDS with Charaka National Award for its outstanding clinical excellence and innovation in dentistry.

The award was received by Dr. Jugajyoti Pathi, Director of KIDS, who dedicated the achievement to Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS, acknowledging the dedication of faculty, students, and staff in realizing his vision for quality education and compassionate care.

The award celebrates KIDS’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, research innovations like the Cleft Connect app, and extensive community outreach initiatives that have transformed oral healthcare across Odisha.

This recognition reaffirms KIDS’s position as a leader in advancing dental education, technology, and patient-centered service in India.

