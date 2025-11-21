KIDS gets Best Dental College in Academic Excellence Award

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Kalinga Institute of Dental Sciences (KIDS) has received the Best Dental College in Academic Excellence Award from the Pierre Fauchard Academy (PFA), Asia Region. This is a prestigious international honour and a proud moment for the entire KIIT family.

On behalf of KIDS, it’s Director Dr. Dr. Jugajyoti Pathi and Professor Aswini Kumar Kar jointly received the prestigious award.

KIDS has been conferred with the award for exceptional excellence in dental education, research and professional training, outstanding contribution to dental education, innovation, research, promotion of healthcare, improvement of knowledge, skills and shaping the future of dental education through academic excellence.

The PFA is an internationally respected dental service organization. Established in 1936, the organization aims to promote professional ethics along with improving the standards of dentistry and to recognize outstanding leadership and service to the profession worldwide.

Meanwhile, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS, expressed his happiness over this achievement and congratulated the KIDS leadership, faculty, staff, and students for their dedication and teamwork. He also thanked the PFA and said that the Best Dental College in Academic Excellence Award carries a lot of significance in recognizing institutions that demonstrate excellent dedication to dental education.

KIDS has been growing steadily with the sincere efforts of its faculty, staff, and students. Their hard work in teaching, research, clinical care, and service has brought this honour to the institute.

