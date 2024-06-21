Bhubaneswar Kidnapping case: Woman, lover had staged entire act

Bhubaneswar: It is said that ‘all is fair in love and war’, this was proved right yet again as a woman and her lover staged an entire kidnapping in Bhubaneswar. The expose was done by the the Police Commissionerate on Friday.

The whole drama was planned for love. The woman fell in love with a man from Rajasthan after being separated from her husband. She faked her kidnapping as her relationship was opposed by her parents. The police investigated and reached to the conclusion that the woman and her lover had staged the entire incident on the kidnapping in Bhubaneswar. The whole case was solved within 24 hours. Both the man and woman are now under police custody.

Yesterday, a case was filed in Chandaka Police Station regarding the kidnapping of a woman residing in the Gothapatna locality. The kidnapper had demanded a ransom of Rs. 1 crore. The report was allegedly filed by the woman’s father.

The police started an investigation based on the CCTV footage and formed a six-member team. The woman was married while her husband worked in America. However, they were separated since two years and the woman was reportedly staying with her parents in an apartment. She used to commute to Satsang Vihar on a daily basis, said reports. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.