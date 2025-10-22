Kidnapping bid foiled in Jajpur, youth detained by police

Advertisement

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, there has been a kidnapping attempt in Jajpur district of Odisha. However, the attempt to kidnap the young woman was foiled, said reports.

According to reports, a young man was arrested. Such an incident took place near the Kantamalia under the Dharmashala police station in Jajpur. Last night, a young woman and a woman were returning home on a scooter.

A young man on a bike suddenly stopped them on the road. At this time, a white car came from behind and picked up the young woman. When the young woman screamed, a young man passing by rescued her from the car.

Later, the car fled the scene. However the young woman using her wits, took away the keys of the young man on the bike, so he could not go any further. Dharmashala police has reached the scene and are questioning the young man.

