Kidnapped youth murdered in Polsara: Relative suspected

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Polsara: In a shocking incident, a young man was allegedly kidnapped and later murdered in Polsara area of Odisha’s Ganjam district. The deceased has been identified as Rajdeep Sahu, a resident of Mal Tentulia village under Polsara police limits.

According to reports, Rajdeep had been missing since Thursday, raising concerns among family members. His disappearance later took a tragic turn after his body was recovered, confirming fears of foul play.

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Preliminary information suggests that a relative, reportedly his cousin, is suspected to be involved in the murder. However, the exact motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained.

Police from Polsara Police Station have launched an investigation into the case and are working to uncover the sequence of events leading to the incident. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.