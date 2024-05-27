Khurda: Ex-Senior clerk, Ex-RI of Banapur Tahasil convicted in Vigilance case

Bhubaneswar: Baikunthanath Mohanty, Ex-Senior Clerk (Retired) of Banapur Tahasil and Rabindranath Barik, Ex-RI (Retired) of Pratap Revenue Circle under same Tahasil, Dist-Khurdha, who were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988/120-B IPC for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant for grant of Sairat lease (sand quarry), were convicted by the Additional Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The Court sentenced them to undergo simple imprisonment (SI) for a period of 3 years each and to pay fine of Rs.20,000/- each and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further simple imprisonment for a period of 4 months more each for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act,1988.

The Court further sentenced them to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of 3 years each and to pay fine of Rs.20,000/- each and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further simple imprisonment for a period of 4 months each more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act,1988.

The Court also sentenced them to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of 3 years each and to pay fine of Rs.20, 000/- each and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further simple imprisonment for a period of 4 months each more for the offence U/s 120-B IPC. All the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of both the convicts following their conviction.

